Marynook hit-and-run leaves pedestrian seriously wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Marynook
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was seriously wounded in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in the Marynook neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man, who is in his 50s, was trying to cross the street around 1:44 a.m. when he was struck by a red sedan in the 8600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to CPD.

The sedan fled the scene northbound.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.