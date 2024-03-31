1 killed, 4 injured in mass shooting at business on Chicago's West Side

A 19-year-old woman was killed, and four others were injured in a mass shooting at a business on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the victims were inside a business in the 5300 block of West Madison Street at 1 a.m. when an unknown offender fired shots toward a group of people.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, were transported to Stroger Hospital. The 17-year-old was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The younger girl is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

A 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and a graze wound to the face and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Police say another 19-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.