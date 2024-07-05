Mass shooting in Little Italy leaves 8 wounded

A shootout between two people left eight others wounded early Friday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Preliminary investigation indicated two people starting shooting at eachother around 12:14 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found eight people, ranging from 18 to 74 years old, who had been wounded in the mass shooting. Six of those who were shot were transported to Stroger Hospital. They were:

A 74-year-old woman was shot in the leg

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg

A 18-year-old was grazed on the head

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg

A 36-year-old man was shot once in the groin

Two women, 18 and 19, were grazed by gunfire and refused treatment. Police said no one was taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Since midnight, 27 people have been shot in Chicago, including a 43-year-old man who was killed.