Mass vaccination clinic for Latinos opens in Aurora
article
AURORA, Ill. - A community vaccination clinic for Latinos opened Friday in Aurora.
The clinic is located at the La Sierra De Aurora Banquests on West New York Street. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To be eligible to register, you must:
- Be over 65-years-old
- A frontline worker
- Have a disability or medical condition including diabetes, obesity, pulmonary disease, smoking, heart and kidney conditions or cancer
To register for the clinic, call (872) 267-2414 or go to latinvaxaurora.com.