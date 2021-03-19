Mass vaccination clinic for Latinos opens in Aurora

article

A community vaccination clinic for Latinos opened Friday in Aurora.

The clinic is located at the La Sierra De Aurora Banquests on West New York Street. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To be eligible to register, you must:

Be over 65-years-old

A frontline worker

Have a disability or medical condition including diabetes, obesity, pulmonary disease, smoking, heart and kidney conditions or cancer

To register for the clinic, call (872) 267-2414 or go to latinvaxaurora.com.