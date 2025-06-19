Massive apartment building blaze on Northwest Side leaves several residents displaced: officials

The Brief A massive fire broke out Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in the 5100 block of N. Kimball Ave. on Chicago’s Northwest Side. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy damage and several residents were displaced. The fire's cause is under investigation, and the displaced residents are now looking for new housing.



A large fire at an apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side has displaced several residents, officials said.

What we know:

The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon in the 5100 block of North Kimball Avenue, in the North Park neighborhood.

Flames and thick smoke were seen pouring from the building’s roof as firefighters used ladder trucks to battle the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the structure suffered significant damage, officials said.

What's next:

Five of the building’s units were occupied at the time. The affected residents are now searching for new housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.