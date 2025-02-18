Massive beaver found on Chicago's South Side needs a name: 'Remarkably rotund'

A new furry resident is making waves in Chicago.

A massive beaver has been spotted on the city’s South Side, quickly gaining attention online.

The backstory:

The nonprofit Urban Rivers posted photos of the beaver on Reddit, where it has since gone viral.

The organization is now asking for the public’s help in naming the hefty creature, sparking a flood of creative suggestions.

Some of the top name contenders include:

Lori Heavyfoot

Dam Ryan

Southside Large Marge

DuSable Dammer

Urban Rivers believes letting the community name the beaver will help foster a stronger connection to local wildlife.

What we don't know:

While the beaver seems to be thriving, it’s unclear how long they’ve been in the area or if more might be nearby.

For now, the oversized rodent appears safe—experts say its size makes it a tough target for predators like coyotes.

What's next:

Urban Rivers’ social media team will continue collecting name suggestions before making a final decision.

In the meantime, Chicagoans can keep an eye out for their newest neighbor, who is spending most of its time in the water.