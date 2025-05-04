Drone video shows massive brush fire in Island Lake, prompts large response

The Brief Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in Island Lake, with the response elevated to a box alarm. There are no evacuations, and it's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.



A massive brush fire in Island Lake has prompted a large response from firefighters Sunday evening.

What we know:

The Wauconda Fire District posted on Facebook at 6:21 p.m. Sunday that fire crews were responding to a brush fire near Route 17 and Bassler Drive and had elevated the response to a box alarm.

Drone video of the fire showed large plumes of smoke and heavy flames in the area.

There are no evacuations in place. No injuries have been reported and no structures have sustained any damage, according to fire officials.

As of around 8:15 p.m., firefighters said the majority of the fire has been extinguished, but they are still working to cut down trees and brush for the next hour or two.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.