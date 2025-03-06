Massive fire erupts at magnesium plant in Dixmoor

The Brief A massive fire broke out overnight at a magnesium plant in Dixmoor, with multiple fire departments responding to control the flames. Firefighters battled heavy fire and explosions for hours, working to contain the hazardous blaze. No injuries have been reported, but the plant is considered a total loss.



A massive fire broke out overnight at a magnesium plant in Dixmoor, drawing multiple fire departments to battle the flames and explosions early Wednesday morning.

Massive fire breaks out in Dixmoor

What we know:

The blaze erupted at Chicago Magnesium Casting Company, which manufactures metal parts, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from several south suburban departments responded to the scene and have been working for more than six hours to contain the fire. Officials said the plant contains multiple combustible materials, making the situation especially hazardous.

Ladder trucks have been spraying water on the fire from above, while ground crews attempt to control the spread. Officials reported multiple explosions inside the facility, though no injuries have been reported.

‘Almost a total loss’

What they're saying:

Posen Fire Chief Jeff Cook said when crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the plant.

"This is almost a total loss for right now," Cook said. "We have hazmat on scene and are working the best we can. It's in a tricky area to try and get vehicles in and around. We pretty much have it contained as best as we can."

Chicago Magnesium Casting Company

Dig deeper:

The plant, located at 14100 S. Seeley Ave., produces cores and molds and employs hundreds of workers. The surrounding area includes both industrial businesses and residences.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.