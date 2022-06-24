Massive protest erupts in Chicago after Roe v. Wade overturned

Thousands of people were marching in downtown Chicago Friday night to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

A livestream of the protest can be viewed in the video player at the top of this story.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting states have the final say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a simple message for those worried about their access to abortions.

"Come to Chicago," Lightfoot said during a news conference with Planned Parenthood and other groups that help provide abortions.

"We will protect you, we will make sure that your rights are respected," she continued, hours after the expected ruling was finally handed down. "We will make sure that you get access to the health care you deserve."