Matteson welcomes new employee-owned marijuana dispensary

An employee-owned cannabis dispensary opened its doors Wednesday morning in Matteson.

Lux Leaf projects it will make over $10 million in its first year of operation.

Matteson requires a 3-percent tax on recreational sales, which would equal out to $300,000 dollars for the village.

"We are a diverse group of individuals that are very passionate about cannabis. We're very passionate about helping other people find what cannabis is, how it can help them because at the end of the day, everybody uses cannabis and, whether or not we've received it legally or not, this is here to stay. We're here now, and the state has allowed us gracious opportunities to be able to build a community, make jobs but also be able to bring healing medicine to the greater community," said Lux Leaf inventory control director Dima Sergiyenko.

Village officials said they will continue to embrace cannabis in the city and will do what they can to encourage growth.