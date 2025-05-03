May Day protests stretch into 3 days as Chicago activists rally against Trump policies

The Brief Chicago protesters wrapped up a three-day May Day campaign Saturday, targeting Trump administration policies with a "Black and Brown March" focused on unity and immigrant rights. Organizers criticized both Republicans and Democrats, accusing some Democratic leaders of failing to oppose Trump’s agenda effectively. Gov. J.B. Pritzker echoed that frustration earlier this week, calling out Democratic inaction during a speech in New Hampshire.



May Day has passed, but protests continued across the Chicago area this weekend as a group opposing Trump administration policies extended the holiday into a three-day event.

What we know:

Several hundred protesters gathered Saturday in Union Park for the third and final day of the campaign, organized by a group called Chicago's Coalition Against the Trump Agenda.

"This is an America that I never thought I would live to see," said Chris Fogerty, a protester.

The demonstration, called a "Black and Brown March," aimed to bring together communities that don’t always work side by side.

"Black and Brown communities have been divided for too long by white supremacy and by anti-blackness… by the fear is there isn't enough freedom to go around. But that is a lie," said Monse Arreola, with Organizing Communities Against Deportation.

"Our rally today and the movement we're building here in Chicago is a testament to the fact that when Black and Brown people unite and struggle against our common enemy, we can win," said Faayani Aboma, a protest organizer.

With President Donald Trump issuing dozens of executive orders in his first 100 days, protesters said they’re confronting a wave of policies they consider undemocratic — especially on immigration and deportation.

"We won't be divided. Not one more deportation. We think it's important that we mount a defense for people regardless of their immigration status. Everybody in this country that's here deserves dignity and respect," said Zach, a protester.

Not all the criticism was directed at Trump and congressional Republicans.

Some attendees also called out Democrats, saying the party hasn’t done enough to stop the president’s policies.

"The Democrats are not representing the people and the governor said it himself. Do nothing Democrats. If they're not gonna help in the fight against Trump, they gotta get out of the way," said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

Gov. Pritzker's Comments:

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a speech in New Hampshire, where he criticized some Democratic leaders for a lack of action against the Trump agenda.