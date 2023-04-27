Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson attends last board meeting as Cook County Commissioner

Just over two weeks away from moving to the fifth floor, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson attended his last board meeting as Cook County Commissioner Thursday morning.

Johnson has served as the county's 1st District Commissioner since 2018.

His colleagues spoke positively about him and his next chapter as the city's next leader, commending him for building a mayoral campaign from the ground up.

Several commissioners, including Cook County Board President Toni Periwinkle, spoke about uniting the city and offered hopes that collaboration with the mayor's office will be improved with him in charge.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"You know for the last 12 years, the last two mayors, I tried hard to work with them, I will tell you honestly that collaboration was difficult," said Preckwinkle. "I know that Brandon's going to face a lot of challenges, particularly around public safety and the financial challenges the city faces, but I'm confident he will put together the team that he needs to face those challenges. "

Johnson also named his transition committee and eleven subcommittees Thursday. He described those individuals as leaders who reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the city.

It includes CPD's former Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, and founding CEO of the Chicago Sky Margaret Stender among others.