Mayor Johnson joins community rally for peace following Fourth of July violence in Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined a community rally for peace Friday night after shocking violence rocked Chicago's Fourth of July.

The mayor spoke in the same neighborhood where several family members were gunned down inside a home that's now riddled with bullet holes.

At the spot where 71st Place meets South Woodlawn, emotions of a bloody Fourth of July intersect with moments of prayer.

"We will get through this moment, but these moments won't end without all of us working together to ensure that tragedy doesn't become normalized," said Johnson.

It's where a hurting community is leaning on each other for comfort – not far from where two women and a young boy were killed in a mass shooting in Grand Crossing. So far, no one has been arrested.

Two other boys were critically injured. Both are now in the hospital.

Their family members are now trying to stay strong for them.

The shooting was just one of many across the city at the start of a violent holiday weekend.

This South Side community hopes it isn't a sign of what's to come for the rest of the summer and that common concern is what brought dozens of citizens together Friday night, along with elected officials, anti-violence organizations and the police department, including the superintendent.

"We have people who will go into a home and fire upon children. Where's our outrage? Where's our anger for those children? Because I'll tell you right now, I'm angry. I'm pissed off and I'm just gonna tell you this right now – we will work our fingers to the bone until we find these people," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.