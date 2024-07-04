July 4th mass shooting: 2 women and 1 child dead, 2 more children in critical condition

Two women and a child were killed in a mass shooting Thursday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago police. Two vehicles pulled up and several people got out and started shooting at a residence, police said.

Neekshia Strong, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene and her 24-year-old niece Capri Edwards was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she died a short time later.

On Thursday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office shared that an 8-year-old boy also died from his injuries. He was identified as Bryson Orr.

The other two children, ages 5 and 8 are still in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

Police said preliminary information indicated the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute. All of the victims appeared to have been inside when they were shot, according to police. No description has been given of the suspects or their vehicles.

Shell casings from a rifle and from a handgun were recovered from the scene.

"Personal conflict and guns has become a bad combination," Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) said. "The summer is just getting started, and I don't want to stand in front of a group of microphones and have another discussion about the pain that [violence] is causing our communities."

Chicago Deputy Mayor of Community Safety Garien Gatewood urged people with information on the shooting to come forward.

"This senseless violence has to stop," Gatewood said. "If anybody has any information, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Chicago Police Department and their tip line. It's important that not only do we hold these folks accountable but that we help this community heal."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued this statement Thursday evening in regard to the shooting:

"On behalf of the City of Chicago, we express our deepest condolences to the families and the Grand Crossing community mourning the lives lost in the shooting that took place this morning.

"We will continue coordinating with our partners at the Chicago Police Department, 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy, and victim services partners to support this community on a path of healing from this tragic incident," Johnson said.

Area One detectives are investigating.