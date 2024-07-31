Chicago mayor slams Trump in speech on first night of NABJ Convention

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed journalists on the opening night of the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, but it wasn't without some edgy comments aimed at former President Donald Trump.

Trump spoke at the convention several hours before Johnson during a live interview about key issues.

While Johnson emphasized the importance of Black journalists and the stories they tell, he also spoke about Trump and Kamala Harris.

"Donald Trump wants us to believe that our battle is between low-wage workers and individuals with no wages. He wants us to believe that, somehow, our hopes and aspirations cannot be fulfilled," Johnson said.

"In fact, he is so bad at what he does, he was sued by the Justice Department because he was refusing to house Black people. Then came along a Black woman, by the name of Kamala Harris, who took on banks and corporations during the housing crisis and settled billions of dollars to ensure homeowners get to experience the true, full expression of the American dream," Johnson added.

Johnson also discussed gun violence and police immunity, topics previously addressed by Trump.

Trump was questioned about his support for police immunity in connection with the Sonya Massey murder case.

The former president has claimed that if re-elected, he would grant police officers immunity from prosecution.

The Chicago mayor reiterated Trump’s position on immunity and praised Harris for her efforts in reducing gun violence.

"This is someone, Kamala Harris, who, for the first time in the history of America, has been charged with gun violence reduction through the office of the White House, versus someone who believes that our pain and our suffering and violence should have immunity, particularly when it's done against Black people," Johnson said.

The NABJ Convention will continue in Chicago through Aug. 4.