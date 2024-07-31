Donald Trump comes to Chicago for NABJ convention

Former President Donald Trump will be in Chicago today for a Q&A session with the National Association of Black Journalists.

Trump, who won the Republican nomination for president, will take questions from political reporters at noon from the Convention & Career Fair at Hilton Chicago.

The event will feature an audience of registered convention attendees and will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News; Harris Faulkner, anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered" on FOX News; and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

The session will not be open to the general public but will be live-streamed on NABJ’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced Trump's agenda on X but said safety measures will be in place for his visit.

"My administration's values and practice are in complete opposition to former President Donald Trump's agenda, but I want the people of Chicago to know that City departments and agencies are fully prepared to uphold safety during his scheduled visit on Wednesday," the tweet read.

The announcement of Trump's Chicago visit stirred controversy and backlash, including the resignation of the convention's co-chair.

Lemon defended the decision to have Trump appear.

"For us as journalists, people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members, this is an important time. This is a great opportunity for us to vet the candidate right here on our ground," he said.