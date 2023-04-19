Mayor Lightfoot leads final City Council meeting as concerns mount over downtown destruction

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presided over her last City Council meeting Wednesday.

It’s a time of transition in the Mayor’s office, Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC). But public safety cannot wait for these changes in leadership.

The meeting is a farewell for many. The next meeting in May will include many new aldermen. Lightfoot promised a smooth transition for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who inherits Chicago’s safety and security concerns as summer approaches.

The teen gatherings downtown over the weekend caused disruption, damage and injury, and has business owners concerned about the future of tourism in Chicago. One alderman says current leaders are at work for the safety of Chicagoans.

"What we saw this weekend was utter chaos, that left buildings damaged, institutions vandalized, CTA employees brutalized, people going home attacked," 15th ward Alderman Ray Lopez said. "This is not who we are. We need to be able to stand up and not only guide government but let the public know they have a responsibility to know where their children are."

Chicago police issued a statement saying they are monitoring social media, enforcing curfew laws and increasing police presence to keep Chicagoans, visitors and young people safe.