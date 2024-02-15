Maywood man threatened to blow up car outside Lake County school: prosecutors

article

A suburban man is facing charges after calling in a bomb threat last month at a Lake County school.

Markeese Guider, 27, allegedly called Gages Lake School on Jan. 25 and threatened to blow up a car in the parking lot unless a specific employee exited the building, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Officials conducted a search of the area but found no evidence of explosives.

Investigation revealed the call was made by Guider, of Maywood, officials said. Detectives learned that Guider had a relationship with one of the school's employees.

Guider was wanted in connection with a previous incident in November in Green Oaks, where he allegedly brandished a firearm at someone. On Feb. 1, Sheriff's detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Guider on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal trespass to property.

Guider was arrested at his residence Wednesday by his parole officers on the active arrest warrant. Records of the call made to Gages Lake School were on Guider's cellphone's call log, police said.

Guider was charged with disorderly conduct transmitting a bomb threat, a class 4 felony.

The Illinois Department of Corrections also issued a parole violation warrant for Guider, who remains in the Lake County Jail.