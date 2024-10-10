McDonald’s adding Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu in Chicagoland, northwest Indiana

article

McDonald’s is set to sweeten the menu in Chicagoland and northwest Indiana with the introduction of Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties starting next Tuesday.

These treats will be available all day, while supplies last, and can be purchased individually or in half-dozen or dozen assortments.

The lineup of featured doughnuts includes:

Original Glazed Doughnut

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut

To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a complimentary Original Glazed doughnut at any participating U.S. Krispy Kreme store by presenting a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt from now until Oct. 14.