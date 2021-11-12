McGill's Friday Forecast: Expect Chicago's first snowfall of the season, highs in the lower 40s

The coldest air so far this season is arriving Friday, and it will be feeling more like December than November through early next week.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

You can also expect the first snowfall of the season on Friday with snow showers on and off throughout the day.

Some of those snow showers could be heavy for a brief amount of time in the afternoon. This may reduce visibilities and stick in some areas — making for hazardous travel conditions.

On Saturday, expect just a few flurries. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40.

Some light accumulating snow may develop Saturday night and spill over into early Sunday.

On Sunday, high temps may not get out of the 30s.