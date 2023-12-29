New McHenry ordinance: Impoundment, fines for non-compliant migrant buses

The city of Mchenry held a special meeting Friday night where they unanimously passed a measure concerning potential bus drop-offs of asylum seekers.

The ordinance creates a new chartered transportation drop-off license and specifies penalties including impoundment and fines for non-compliance.

Bus companies are also now required to give the city a five-day notice of when they're coming.

When they give the notice, the city said it will work with the McHenry County Emergency Management to make sure migrants get to their final destination quickly.

McHenry's City Council said the ordinance maintains the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors and is also compassionate to others.

This action comes as several other suburbs have passed or are voting on passing similar ordinances related to migrants being dropped off without notice.

For example, bus drivers and companies will now face criminal charges if they drop passengers off during severe weather or without a coordinated plan in the suburb of Broadview. The buses will also be impounded.

In a statement, the village mayor, Katrina Thompson, said, "Sending busloads of people, many with young children and seniors, into regions experiencing harsh winter weather without any plan or regard for their safety is simply inhumane."

The Village of Oak Lawn will also discuss requiring a special permit to operate a bus within the village at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 9. It would also ban unscheduled bus stops and passenger drop-offs.