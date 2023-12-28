Oak Lawn, Crystal Lake considering measures to regulate migrant bus activity

Two more Chicago suburbs are considering action to address the growing influx of migrants.

At their next meeting, the Oak Lawn Village Board will discuss requiring a special permit to operate a bus within the village. It would also ban unscheduled bus stops and passenger drop-offs.

"Oak Lawn is a wonderfully diverse and welcoming Village, but like our neighboring communities, we do not have the resources to handle hundreds and thousands of undocumented migrants," said Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer. "This is a problem our federal government caused, and they need to fix it."

The meeting is on January 9.

Suburban Crystal Lake also announced on Thursday that they are pursuing options to discourage bus operators from unsafely dropping off migrants. This would include preventing the arrival of buses without prior notice.

Additionally, the suburb of Broadview is already making changes. Bus drivers and companies will now face criminal charges if they drop passengers off during severe weather or without a coordinated plan. The buses will also be impounded.

In a statement, the village mayor, Katrina Thompson, said, "Sending busloads of people, many with young children and seniors, into regions experiencing harsh winter weather without any plan or regard for their safety is simply inhumane."