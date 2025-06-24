2-car crash in McHenry County leaves 11-year-old dead, police say

The Brief An 11-year-old child died as a result of a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Monday. A car driven by an 18-year-old man traveled through an intersection, disregarding a stop sign and collided with another car, police said.



An 11-year-old child died and a 29-year-old man was injured after a collision on Monday in the northwest suburban McHenry County.

What we know:

An 18-year-old Huntley man was driving a 2016 Ford Transit van northbound on Deerpass Road, approaching the intersection with Kishwaukee Valley Road, police said. The Ford failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2012 Audi Q5, driven by a Wonder Lake man, 29, with the 11-year-old passenger.

The Audi was traveling eastbound on Kishwaukee Valley Road and did not have a stop sign, police said. It was unclear why the Ford did not stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Woodstock with minor injuries. The driver of the Audi was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old passenger of the Audi was taken to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, where he died.

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the 11-year-old passenger.