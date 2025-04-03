McHenry County crash: Two injured, one airlifted in serious condition

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in unincorporated McHenry County injured two drivers Tuesday morning. A Lexus driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a GMC pickup. One driver was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital, while the other was hospitalized in stable condition.



A crash in unincorporated McHenry County left two people injured Tuesday morning, including one in serious condition.

What we know:

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:59 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 176 and North Union Road.

A 2024 Lexus LX 600, traveling north on North Union Road, reportedly entered the intersection without stopping for a stop sign. The Lexus collided with a westbound 2021 GMC pickup on Illinois Route 176, sending both vehicles off the road and into a nearby field.

The driver of the GMC, a 57-year-old Woodstock man, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

The Lexus driver, a 69-year-old Huntley man, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office noted that both drivers were wearing seat belts and their airbags were deployed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether any citations or charges are pending.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to look into the crash.