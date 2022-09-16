McHenry County Health Department investigating illness outbreak linked to restaurant

The Health Department in McHenry County has issued a notice about illnesses linked to a restaurant.

Thirteen people have said they became ill after eating at D.C. Cobb's in McHenry.

The owner said he was alerted to a possible issue over the weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The health department is reaching out to anyone who ate at the restaurant from Aug. 29 through Tuesday.

They are working to determine the cause of the illnesses.