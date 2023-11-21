Investigation launched after McHenry County inmate dies in jail cell

An inmate died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday morning at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility.

A corrections officer was making routine cell checks around 6:50 a.m. when he found a 51-year-old inmate unresponsive in his single-occupied cell, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Teams is conducting the death investigation.

No further information was provided.