McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.

When a sheriff's deputy out on patrol pulled Mors over they learned Mors' driver's license was suspended, and he was arrested.

Authorities searched the offender's car following the arrest and found a container inside the vehicle containing baggies with 110 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of cocaine, 19 Adderall tablets, over 30 grams of cannabis, an electronic scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Mors was transported to the Lake County Jail. He is facing several charges connected to drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning.