McHenry County reports first West Nile Virus death since 2018

The Brief Elderly resident dies after contracting West Nile Virus in August. First virus-related death in McHenry County since 2018. Health officials remind residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.



Health officials are reporting McHenry County’s first West Nile Virus-related death since 2018.

The person, who was in their 80s, developed symptoms in August and later passed away from the virus.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness with no available vaccine or specific treatment. Health officials say mild symptoms can be managed with rest and fluids, but they urge residents to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

The McHenry County Department of Health is reminding residents to be proactive in preventing mosquito bites. The department recommends wearing long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito activity, especially around dawn and dusk, and using EPA-approved insect repellents, such as:

DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

IR3535 (a biopesticide)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

"Culex mosquitoes typically breed in stagnant water with high organic content, often found in artificial containers like rimless tires, abandoned swimming pools, buckets, bird baths, and clogged gutters," the MCDH said in a press release.

"The first and best defense against mosquito-borne illness is to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites on your property by emptying standing water from containers around your home and ensuring doors and windows have tight-fitting screens."

