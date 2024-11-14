McHenry County reports significant increase in 'whooping cough' cases

The Brief Whooping cough cases are rising in McHenry County, especially among school-aged children. The illness can start mildly but may lead to severe symptoms, with infants and pregnant women at higher risk. Health officials urge vaccination and advise symptomatic individuals to seek medical care and stay home.



Health officials are reporting a sharp rise in pertussis, or whooping cough, cases across McHenry County — particularly among school-aged children.

The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) is urging residents to take extra precautions to reduce the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Whooping cough begins with mild symptoms such as a runny nose, low-grade fever, and a cough. The illness, however, can progress to severe coughing fits that can result in vomiting, a distinctive high-pitched "whoop" sound, and sometimes even brief pauses in breathing.

The MCDH warned that infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for serious illness and potential hospitalization.

To curb the spread, health officials are advising anyone who shows symptoms to see a healthcare provider immediately.

Children diagnosed with whooping cough should stay home from school, and parents are encouraged to notify the school if a child tests positive.

Close contacts, such as family members, are advised to take antibiotics and remain isolated if they show symptoms.

Vaccination is the most effective prevention against whooping cough, the MCDH noted, adding that those who are vaccinated may still contract the illness but usually experience milder symptoms.

Pregnant women are encouraged to get the Tdap vaccine to protect themselves and their newborns.

For more information, visit MCDH.info.