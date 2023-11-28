Intruders steal marijuana plants from McHenry home after threatening residents

Intruders entered a suburban home, threatened the people inside and stole marijuana plants from the residence Sunday evening in McHenry.

Around 6 p.m., two males entered the unlocked door of a home in the 5200 block of Shore Drive, according to police. The intruders confronted four adults inside the residence and demanded cannabis under "threat of force," according to McHenry police.

The suspects made off with marijuana plants and fled the scene on foot, police said. Police did not specify how many plants were stolen from the residence.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody.

McHenry police called it an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the community.