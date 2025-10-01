Body of woman, 90, pulled out of Chicago lagoon

article

The Brief A 90-year-old woman was found dead in the McKinley Park lagoon Wednesday morning. Chicago police have launched a death investigation, and autopsy results are pending.



The body of a 90-year-old woman was recovered from the McKinley Park lagoon on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The woman was found unresponsive around 6:45 a.m. in the water of the lagoon located at 2210 W. Pershing Road, according to police.

The CPD Marine Unit removed her from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified her.

A death investigation was launched by Chicago police detectives who said autopsy results are pending.