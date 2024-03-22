Measles outbreak in Chicago: Two new cases reported, total reaches 17

Two new cases of measles were reported in Chicago on Friday, bringing the total to 17 cases.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the majority of the measles cases were reported in the Pilsen migrant shelter.

Of the 17 cases, 11 of them were children under the age of 5.

Health officials say the best protection against measles is the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. As of Friday, there have been about 4,000 people who have received the vaccine so far.

Those who are looking to receive the vaccine can do so at most doctor's offices and pharmacies. To learn more about the vaccine, click here.

Measles is highly contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours. Those who have been exposed may not see symptoms for a few days.

Symptoms of the illness include rash, high fever, cough, red/watery eyes and a runny nose.

If you believe you may have contracted measles, contact a healthcare provider by phone before going into the office, to help contain the spread.

