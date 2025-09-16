Measles scare hits O'Hare: Second case confirmed in Cook County

The Brief A second measles case this year was reported in suburban Cook County, involving an unvaccinated 4-year-old who likely contracted the illness during international travel. Anyone in Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 11 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. may have been exposed, officials said. Health officials urge people to review their measles vaccination status, watch for symptoms such as rash and fever, and contact a doctor before seeking in-person care if symptoms appear.



Cook County health officials have confirmed a second case of measles so far this year.

The case involves a 4-year-old child who was not vaccinated and is believed to have contracted the illness during international travel, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH).

What we know:

Officials said anyone who was in Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 11 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. may have been exposed.

The CCDPH is working to identify and notify individuals who may have had contact with the virus.

What you can do:

Those who think they may have been exposed should review their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination history with their health care provider.

Officials recommend contacting a medical provider before visiting a clinic or emergency department if symptoms develop, to avoid further exposure.

Unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed should ask their doctor about receiving the MMR vaccine.

Officials noted it is not harmful to get the vaccine after possible exposure and it may help prevent illness.

Symptoms to Watch For:

Measles symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear after someone is exposed, according to the CCDPH.

Some of the symptoms include:

Rash – usually begins on face and spreads

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A person with measles can be contagious from four days before to four days after the rash appears.

Complications may include pneumonia, seizures, hearing loss, brain damage or death.

What they're saying:

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses we know, and it’s entirely preventable. This case is a serious reminder that vaccination is not just about individual protection, it’s a critical community responsibility. We strongly encourage all Chicagoans, especially families traveling internationally and those working in high-exposure settings, like airports, to review their vaccination records and get up to date. CDPH offers free MMR vaccines to anyone who needs them. Let’s protect our children, our communities, and ourselves," said Dr. Simbo Ige, commissioner with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

To learn more about the measles, follow this link.