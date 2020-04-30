Medical examiner confirms 46 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Saturday confirmed another 46 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,779, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 70% of the 2,559 deaths in Illinois. On Saturday, state health officials announced 2,450 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.

The state has now seen 58,505 people test positive for the virus.