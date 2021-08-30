Expand / Collapse search

Vigil for 12-year-old allegedly killed with hammer

By Bill Miston, Kasey Chronis and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Family mourns loss of 12-year-old boy

At a vigil for Andre Smith near 71st and Hope, family remembers a sweet boy.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifying the 12-year-old boy police say died Sunday from blunt force trauma. His younger brother was also injured in the incident.

Andre-Smith-II.jpg

Photo provided by family.

The grandmother of 12-year-old Andre Smith is heartbroken over his death.

As loved ones mourn the devastating loss of 12-year-old Andre Smith II.

"It’s just hard, it’s hard. I don’t have any words…" his grandmother Illysha McCroy said.

7a32fb69-snapshot-68.jpg

Illysha McCroy

There are no words to explain the pain his family is enduring. 

'I don’t understand why somebody would do that to a child," said his aunt.

Family members say he was beaten with a hammer -- and died at the hospital. 

His 8-year-old brother, Ashton -- was also hurt -- and treated for his injuries. 

"He was my greatest brother," said Ashton, Andre's brother.

Screen-Shot-2021-08-30-at-8.09.56-PM.jpg

During a vigil Monday near 71st and Hope -- Smith's grandmother, Illysha McCroy, who cares for Smith and his siblings, tells us her heart is shattered. 

"I really appreciate the community helping and reaching out. it’s going to be a hard long, long journey for these grandkids and myself," said McCroy.

Those closest to Smith tell us he was happy, smart -- and caring. 

"His smile was just so bright. He was a goofy kid, he liked having fun," said his sister Shayta Martina.

A joyous child who will forever be missed.

Screen-Shot-2021-08-30-at-8.09.41-PM.jpg

"He was a light that shined in a dim room," said family friend Angela Hayes.

Family members say they know the man responsible for smith's homicide -- and tell us he is in custody tonight.

Milwaukee police have yet to confirm that suspect has been arrested. 

Monday afternoon, district seven Alderman Khalif Rainey releasing a statement saying his prayers go out to the boys' family, adding that:

"It is inconceivable to me that anyone could use such force to cause harm and fatal injuries to a child, or anyone. This heinous and unspeakable violence simply cannot happen and must be strongly denounced in the community," said Ald. Rainey.

Andre Smith vigil

Balloon release for Andre Smith

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

If you'd like to donate to the funeral GoFundMe for Andre, click here. 

thumbnail_Vigil-Flyer-for-Andre-Smith.jpg