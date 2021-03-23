Expand / Collapse search

Medieval Times in Schaumburg to reopen doors in April

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Medieval Times Queen Allyssa O'Donnell waves to the audience during a debut show Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Medieval Times in Schaumburg, Ill. (Lou Foglia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Medieval Times in Schaumburg will be reopening its doors late next month.

The dine-in venue has been closed for the past year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will have to follow Phase Four guidelines, which means there will be a 25% capacity.

Masks will be required, along with temperature checks at the door.

Workers will also disinfect high-traffic areas and menus will be digital.