Medieval Times in Schaumburg to reopen doors in April
CHICAGO - Medieval Times in Schaumburg will be reopening its doors late next month.
The dine-in venue has been closed for the past year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They will have to follow Phase Four guidelines, which means there will be a 25% capacity.
Masks will be required, along with temperature checks at the door.
Workers will also disinfect high-traffic areas and menus will be digital.