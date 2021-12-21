Meet Chicago's youngest jeweler: 14-year-old Jason Rogers

He’s been dubbed by his family as Chicago’s youngest jeweler. Jason Rogers opened his store at 12-years-old.

It started online and a year later, it’s grown into a store in the Diamond District in Chicago on Jewelers Row.

The owner of Fatz the Jeweler is now 14. He designs custom pieces and sets diamonds after school.

"I wanted to try something new. I never saw it with any African Americans and anyone my age," said Jason Rogers, the 14-year-old who goes by Fatz the Jeweler.

Curiosity with jewelry started a few years ago. The Rogers’ family created an LLC for their child, took him to trade shows, and he even landed a jewelry apprenticeship.

Grammy nominated and even multi-platinum artists got wind of his work; like Freddie Gibbs and Polo G.

Rogers is a student by day and a boss by night. His 37-year-old cousin fills in while he’s in class.

"My cousin works for me. He comes in here every day while I am in school, then I come in and we both finish the day off," said Rogers.

Sterling silver, white gold, and diamonds can be bought in his store at 19 N. Wabash.

"I have jewelry from $25 dollars to $50,000," said Rogers.

It hasn’t been a complete warm welcome to the area. Some of the businesses on Jewelers Row have existed before the 14-year-old was ever thought about.

Rogers gets it. He understands that after all, diamonds are made under pressure.

"You have to pay attention and focus so you can get better things in life," he said.