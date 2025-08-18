Milwaukee Avenue to be car-free once a month to encourage local shopping

The Brief Part of Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park will be closed to cars on the last Sunday of the month to encourage more foot traffic to local businesses. Organizers said the new event is aimed at making getting around the busy corridor easier to families, bicyclists, and those with disabilities. "Meet Me On Milwaukee" will be held on the last Sunday of August, September and October.



A portion of the busy Milwaukee Avenue will shut down to car traffic on the last Sunday of the month this fall to encourage people to patronize local businesses.

"Meet Me On Milwaukee" will take place in Wicker Park on the last Sundays of August, September and October.

What we know:

Milwaukee Avenue will be closed to automobile traffic between the North and Damen intersection and Ashland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to encourage neighbors to explore the corridor. Bicycles will be allowed with dedicated lanes.

The event started as an idea from Ald. Daniel La Spata’s (1st Ward) office in collaboration with the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

"We were all about a pedestrian takeover of Milwaukee Avenue," said Pamela Maass, the executive director of the chamber. "We were absolutely on board."

Maass added that organizers picked the dates for the event on purpose, since the end of the month tends to see lower foot traffic for businesses. There will be sidewalk sales for pedestrians to check out during the event.

She explained that making Milwaukee Avenue car-free is aimed at making it easier for families with young children to enjoy the neighborhood without having to worry about cars. It could also be easier for individuals with disabilities to get around.

Maass said organizers will see how the pilot event goes in hopes of holding it in future years. She pointed out that while such a concept is new to Wicker Park, similar events have been held in other cities like Brooklyn in New York City.

There will also be secondary programming like live music, but Maass said the event is mostly an opportunity for locals and visitors to explore Wicker Park like never before.

Plus, she said, it'll be a great opportunity to get your steps in.

Meet Me On Milwaukee is scheduled for Aug. 31, Sept. 28, and Oct. 26.