Meet Rennie: Suburban dog hopes to find forever home after 2 years in shelter

FOX 32's Scott Scheider is hoping to help a local shelter dog find a forever home!

Rennie, a mixed-breed American Staffordshire Terrier, has been under the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove's care for nearly two years.

Despite the unfair stereotypes often associated with his breed, Rennie is a loving and loyal companion.

Next Thursday at 1 p.m., Scott will be stepping inside Rennie's kennel for an hour as part of a special event called, "Caged for a Cause."

Scott will be live-streaming the experience on his Instagram page, Hugo's Heroes.

For more information about Rennie or to inquire about adoption, please visit our website at wshs-dg.org

You can also discover more wonderful dogs on Scott's Instagram page.