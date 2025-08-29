Meet Zack, Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K9 officer

The Brief Lake County Sheriff’s Office introduced K9 Zack, an explosive detection dog, who will partner with Deputy Trish List after completing training at Shallow Creek Kennels. Zack’s duties include sweeping schools, courthouses, and public buildings for explosives and firearms, monitoring community events, and assisting investigations by locating weapons and evidence. Sheriff John Idleburg and Deputy List praised Zack for his skills, energy, and deterrent value, noting he joins 10 other K9 teams in the county’s unit to enhance public safety.



Lake County has added a new pup to the kennel – K9 Zack, an explosive detection canine who will be partnered with Deputy Trish List.

What we know:

K9 Zack was born on Valentine's Day in 2024 in Europe. He moved to Sharpsville, Penn. to continue his training at Shallow Creek Kennels, one of the leading police canine training facilities, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

List recently completed a five-week intensive training course at Shallow Creek, where she met her new partner, Zack.

Zack's duties will include sweeping schools and public buildings for explosives and firearms, monitoring community events for potential threats before families arrive, conducting security sweeps at courthouses and government buildings, and supporting any major investigations by locating firearms, explosives, and any other important evidence.

Zach joins the ranks with 10 K9 teams in the Lake County Sheriff's K9 Unit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ K9 Zack, Deputy Trish List, and Sheriff John D. Idleburg (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

What they're saying:

"K9 Zack, partnered with Deputy Trish List, brings an extra layer of safety and peace of mind to our community," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "His explosive detection skills will be used to protect schools, public buildings, and community events, and he’ll be ready to assist our local law enforcement partners whenever needed. Just as important, having K9 Zack on our team serves as a strong deterrent, showing our commitment to creating the safest possible environment for the people of Lake County."

"From the moment I met K9 Zack on the first day of training, I immediately knew he was the right dog to be partnered with," List said. "K9 Zack is energetic, enthusiastic, and already loves going to work. We are looking forward to a long career of working with the Lake County community!"