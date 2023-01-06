Mega Millions jackpot swells to $942M; Hopes are high in the South Loop

Customers headed inside the BP station in the South Loop Friday to purchase what they believe will be the winning Mega Millions ticket.

The jackpot is now $942 million, inching close to a billion dollars.

Illinois has been lucky for some recent winners.

In July, two people shared a $1.3 billion jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased in Des Plaines and the winners managed to remain anonymous.

Dreaming about being a millionaire is putting people in a good mood and this size jackpot brings out the generosity in players.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Most ticket-buyers at the BP on Friday said if they won, they would take care of their families and neighbors.

The drawing is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. CST.

The cash payout for the $940 million jackpot is $483.5 million.