Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.28B jackpot

A winning ticket for Friday night’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, according to the Illinois Lottery website.

The winning numbers for the third-largest U.S. lottery prize in history were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67. The Mega Ball was 14 and the optional Megaplier was 2X.

"The Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28 billion was just won by an Illinois Lottery player. This is the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois," according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station at 885 East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. Officials said the winner has not yet come forward.

It is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The odds of doing of winning it were about 1 in 302,575,350, according to lottery officials.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. The winner can also opt for the $747.2 million lump sum cash option. Should several people have the winning combination, they would share the prize.

Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Six of them included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night, and are worth $2 million each: Three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

The other 20 second-tier prizes are worth $1 million each and were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one each in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Officials said 375 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for third-tier wins. Of those, 68 also included the optional Megaplier and are worth $20,000 each; the remaining 307 won the standard $10,000 prize.

In all, there were more than 14.4 million winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. "We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"

The Mega Millions jackpot started building four months ago, but its value surged since it crossed the $1 billion milestone Tuesday. There had been 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since then.

The record-setting haul is just shy of the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, which was $1.537 billion. It was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The only U.S. lottery larger than the 2015 figure was a Powerball draw of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.