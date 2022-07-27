$1M winning lottery ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning.

While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at JM Food Shop located at 11200 N. Illinois Route 47.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $1.02 billion, the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize ever. The next drawing will be Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

Eight other tickets matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize of $1 million, including two each in New York and New Jersey, and one each in California, Florida and Ohio.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

RELATED: If you win the Mega Millions lottery, here are the first two things you should do

For those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner, they get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one. For those that select the cash option, they receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.