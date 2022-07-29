Mega Millions lottery: Winning numbers drawn for billion-dollar jackpot

Previous story and winning numbers can be found below:

CHICAGO — Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth more than $1.2 billion, and stores were seeing an influx of people hoping to score the lucky ticket.

Sales associates at a Near West Side gas station say typically they see about 50 people per day buying Mega Millions tickets. But with a jackpot of this magnitude, by early afternoon they had sold tickets to more than 400 people already.

It was the third-largest jackpot of all time, and also the largest jackpot in the United States in four years.

Folks were seen going in and out of the BP gas station along West Van Buren all day long to purchase their winning ticket — a lot of people were feeling extra lucky.

Lottery officials anticipate five-million tickets to be sold Friday night across the seven-thousand Illinois lottery retailers.

This current jackpot series started April 19. There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The winning jackpot numbers for Friday night's drawing are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2

People that FOX 32 Chicago spoke to are already claiming victory.

"Help my family, help out the homeless, and help out everyone I can," one man said.

"Well first thing I always think about my family, so make sure they're straight. Definitely pay off my students loans," one woman said.

"Sit back, relax … chill," another man said.

Lottery officials say you have a one-and-three-hundred-millionth chance of winning the jackpot.

Players are advised to be mindful of lottery scammers reaching out via email, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The jackpot winner could get 30 annual annuity payments increasing five-percent each year — or a cash lump sum of $747 million dollars.

Sales for Friday night's Mega Millions game ended at 9:45 p.m. The drawing was at 10. Tickets are $2 each.