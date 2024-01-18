$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in small Illinois town

A small town in Illinois racked up a big winner after a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a convenience store.

The winning ticket was bought at 508 Variety Shop, located at 508 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Mitchell, Illinois.

The unincorporated community located outside of St. Louis boasts a population of just over a million.

"This really is huge news for our town," exclaimed Amber Ronk, owner of 508 Variety Shop. "Mitchell is a very small town - blink and you might miss it. I am so excited for the winner!"

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 2-10-42-49-54 with a Megaplier number of 13.

The Illinois Lottery reports over 21,000 winning tickets were purchased by players in Tuesday's drawing.

The 508 Variety Shop will receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

"Owning a business can be stressful and every day has its challenges," Ronk said. "I am hoping to spend some of the bonus on a vacation with my family, so I can enjoy some quality time with my husband and kids."