Megan Bos: Family, friends hold funeral service, demand justice after suspect's release

Friends and family gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes to Megan Bos, 37, who disappeared in February and was later found dead under a blue tarp inside a container behind a Waukegan home.

The release of a potential suspect has left Bos' loved ones demanding justice.

What we know:

It was an emotional day for Bos' family and friends as her funeral and burial were held Saturday. Hours later, her grieving parents visited, for the first time, the location where her body deteriorated for seven weeks.

There were flowers, hugs, tears and candles as many questions remain surrounding her death.

Bos disappeared in February. After several search parties, relatives learned she had been with a friend now accused of breaking her cellphone and trying to hide her body.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez is charged with concealing the death and abuse of a corpse but is not currently in custody under the SAFE-T Act.

"Nobody should be allowed to do what he done and still be on the street. The SAFE-T Act should never come into play when it comes to this. This is beyond the SAFE-T Act," said Bos' stepfather, Eric Bos.

Mendoza-Gonzalez told police that Bos overdosed inside his home. After two days in his basement, he allegedly placed her body outside in a garbage bin in his backyard.

Her body remained there for more than 50 days.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma or struggle. The family is now awaiting toxicology results.

What's next:

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner is pushing for reforms to the SAFE-T Act.

Bos leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old son.

Mendoza-Gonzalez is due back in court May 8.

