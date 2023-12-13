Chicago man charged after pregnant woman's body found on side of the road in Lake County

A Chicago man was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Lewis, whose body was found on the side of the road in suburban Old Mill Creek in November.

Juan A. Vega-Montoya, 37, of the 2100 block of North Narragansett Avenue, was identified as a potential suspect in Lewis' death by Lake County Sheriff's detectives.

Lewis, who was 39, was found on the east side of Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173 in a black plastic bag on the morning of Nov. 29.

She was 16-weeks pregnant when she was murdered, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators say Lewis was picked up by Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26, in the area of Cicero Avenue and West Belden Avenue in Chicago. Sheriff’s detectives believe Vega-Montoya began arguing with Lewis in the vehicle. During the argument, Vega-Montoya allegedly strangled Lewis to death.

Juan Vega-Montoya (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

It is alleged that Vega-Montoya then drove home and left Lewis’ body in his vehicle for two days, before dumping her on the side of the roadway during the overnight hours of Nov. 28.

Vega-Montoya was arrested on Monday, Dec. 11 during a traffic stop near his home. Additional evidence of the homicide was found inside his vehicle.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge of concealing a homicidal death for Vega-Montoya.

Since Lewis was killed in Chicago, sheriff’s detectives have handed over all investigative information to Chicago Police Department. Lake County officials anticipate that they will seek murder charges against Vega-Montoya.