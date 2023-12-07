Melrose Park teen diagnosed with muscular dystrophy hopes to get wheelchair-accessible van

A foundation is stepping in to help a local family in need of a wheelchair-accessible van.

Taevion Norris was a normal teenager — walking, running, enjoying sports. But three years ago, that changed. The Melrose Park teen was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

His mother, Tanica, found out she carried a mutation of the DMD gene that results in progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, which can lead to respiratory and cardiac complications.

Norris, his mother and three younger siblings ride in a small Hyundai. Daily, his mother has to lift him and assemble and disassemble a manual wheelchair for the teen to be able to ride in their car. But soon, that could change.

The Jett Foundation is a non-profit based in Massachusetts. It heard about Norris' story and wanted to help.

The foundation has $30,000 to go towards a wheelchair-accessible van. And the family has to match that amount. So far, they’ve only raised $510.

However, they are hoping generous donations will pour in to gift the family a van in time for Norris' 17th birthday, which is Christmas day.

Some children are diagnosed with this condition later in life like Norris, and there are some signs parents can look out for, including if your child has a hard time walking, running and breathing.

The disease is irreversible and progressive.

For ways to donate, click here.

