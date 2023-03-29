Memorial outside Burr Ridge middle school honors victims killed in Nashville

It is a simple statement with a powerful message.

Empty desks were placed in front of a suburban Chicago school on Wednesday in solidarity with the Christian school attack in Nashville.

When looking at the six empty desks, it is hard not to stop and reflect on the tragedy that seems to unfold all too often.

Outside Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge, the memorial represents the six individuals killed at The Covenant School soon after classes began Monday morning.

Next to the desks, the school's sign displays a message: "It has to stop!" The victims’ names and ages are also listed. Three children and three employees did not make it home that day.

It is not the first time Superintendent Dave Palzet has placed empty desks outside the middle school.

Last year, after a gunman took 21 lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a similar display sent a poignant message.

"This is a powerful visual. I think if schools across the country were doing something like this, it would enhance the conversation. It would get people talking. We have a platform and we should use it," Palzet said. "Like all educators, when these types of events happen, they hit home, they hit hard. As a district, every time one of these situations happen, we look at the specific events of that situation and we say, ‘What if it happened here? What can we do to strengthen our security?’"

The superintendent says they are constantly updating their own school safety plan, which includes keeping doors locked and providing every teacher with a panic button that calls 9-1-1 directly.