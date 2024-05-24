Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago: City parade, festivals planned

The weather isn't looking too great on Sunday but Saturday is perfect to get outdoors.

Here are some events going on in the Chicago area over Memorial Day Weekend.

Memorial Day Parade

Chicago's Memorial Day Parade begins at 12 p.m. Saturday, going south on State Street and to Lake and Van Buren Street.

Ahead of the parade is the wreath-laying ceremony at Daley Plaza, which begins at 11 a.m.

Chicken Wing Block Party

The ultimate Chicken Wing Block Party is happening this weekend!

On Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to immerse yourself in a flavorful feast at Wingout Chicago.

Vendors will serve up chicken wings with all different flavors at Gallagher Way, right outside Wrigley Field.

VIP tickets get a head start at noon and general admission at 2 p.m.

Suenos Music Festival

The two-day Suenos Music Festival is returning to Grant Park.

Besides listening to music, you'll be able to try food from some of the city's best Latin restaurants and ride the ferris wheel in the park.

Tickets are required and make sure to bring your ID.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at noon.

Mole de Mayo Street Festival in Pilsen

Local chefs will face off for the coveted title of "Best Mole" and "People's Choice Award" during the three-day festival.

The event is located on 18th Street between Morgan and Halsted Street.

Soldier Field 10K Race

The race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and the 10K starts at 7:30 a.m.

The post-race tailgate will be waiting for you in the stadium green with a complimentary beer, live music and more!